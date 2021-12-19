12,954 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,954 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,615,000 after buying an additional 726,184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SM Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 475,648 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

SM opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

