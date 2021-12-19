10,073 Shares in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 17.13%.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.