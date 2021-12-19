$10.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce sales of $10.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $10.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $42.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.82 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.06 billion to $41.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

ABT opened at $137.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.41. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

