$1.55 Million in Sales Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post $1.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.10 million. Renalytix AI reported sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $17.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.92 million, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $59.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Renalytix AI by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNLX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 153,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $506.88 million, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

