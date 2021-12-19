$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 867,693 shares of company stock valued at $81,792,477. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 176,180 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $86.50. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.