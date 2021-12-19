$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

CME stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.78. 2,530,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,436. CME Group has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $232.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Earnings History and Estimates for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

