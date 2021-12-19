$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

CME stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.78. 2,530,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,436. CME Group has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $232.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

