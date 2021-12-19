$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.10. General Mills also posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

