$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOB traded down $5.27 on Friday, hitting $78.16. The company had a trading volume of 949,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,347. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

