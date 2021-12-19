$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOB traded down $5.27 on Friday, hitting $78.16. The company had a trading volume of 949,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,347. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.