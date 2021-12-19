$0.54 EPS Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ERF traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $9.12. 4,469,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.