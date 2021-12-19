$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Horizon Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.34. 738,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

