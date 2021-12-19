$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of BSIG opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

