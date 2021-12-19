$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.36. HighPeak Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 880%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

HPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HPK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 81,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

