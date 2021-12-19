-$0.35 EPS Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 241.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MedAvail by 231.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 76,498 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MedAvail by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

