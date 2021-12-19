$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

