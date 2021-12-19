-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRS. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. Amyris has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 856,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

