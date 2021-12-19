-$0.12 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Resonant posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,671 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Resonant has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

