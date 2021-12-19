$0.09 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.69. Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

SGMS opened at $60.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

