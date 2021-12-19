$0.06 EPS Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,741 shares of company stock worth $186,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 619,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 864.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.09. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

