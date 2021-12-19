$0.04 EPS Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after acquiring an additional 496,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after acquiring an additional 783,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,590 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

