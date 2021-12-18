Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZWS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 41,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,490,145.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 30,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,644.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 961,200 shares of company stock valued at $34,670,928 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

