ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $420,967.63 and $420.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.64 or 0.00388480 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 69,809,763,488 coins and its circulating supply is 19,809,763,488 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

