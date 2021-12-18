Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.02.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $199.74 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $174.66 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.97 and its 200 day moving average is $303.64.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,325 shares of company stock valued at $25,632,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

