Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 536,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 255,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.