Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67.

