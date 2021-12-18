Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.89 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

