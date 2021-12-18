Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

