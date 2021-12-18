Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 466 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.54 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

