Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock opened at $302.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.37 and a 200-day moving average of $302.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.