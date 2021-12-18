Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) versus Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Critical Review

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zhangmen Education and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aspen Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Zhangmen Education presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,227.43%. Aspen Group has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 330.69%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Aspen Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Aspen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.29 -$154.51 million N/A N/A Aspen Group $67.81 million 0.74 -$10.45 million ($0.42) -4.81

Aspen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A Aspen Group -14.39% -17.84% -11.56%

Summary

Aspen Group beats Zhangmen Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

