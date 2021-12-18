Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UWM (NYSE:UWMC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. UWM has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 21.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

