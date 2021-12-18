Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) to Buy

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

