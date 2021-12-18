Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to “Buy”

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.84.

CD opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 3.15. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Chindata Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

