Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Buy

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

AYLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.10.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

