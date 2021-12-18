Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

ADIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William B. Stilley III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

