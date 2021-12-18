Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. Anterix has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $647,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,138,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,919. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

