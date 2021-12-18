Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Weatherford International stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

