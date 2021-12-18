Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Hold

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 1,377,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,850. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

