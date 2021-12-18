Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) to Hold

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. AIkido Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIKI. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.