Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $395.35 Million

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post $395.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.03 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $376.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.77. 2,919,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,730. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -341.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

