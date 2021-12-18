Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.61 Million

Analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post sales of $48.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $49.80 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $42.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $188.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,260,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 547,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,349. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.