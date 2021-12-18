Zacks: Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.28. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

