Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Brokerages expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Shift Technologies reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SFT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of SFT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. 6,305,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,283. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $265.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

