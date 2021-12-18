Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report $314.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the lowest is $309.91 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $289.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

B traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. 641,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,185. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5,159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

