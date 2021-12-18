Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post ($1.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.96). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($7.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

Several research analysts recently commented on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 394,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,658. The company has a market cap of $334.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

