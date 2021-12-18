Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.40. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

ROLL stock opened at $200.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 39.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.