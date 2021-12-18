Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Earnings of $4.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings per share of $4.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.58 and the lowest is $4.19. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $13.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $23.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 60,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,438,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,251,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.69. 3,214,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $107.96 and a one year high of $196.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.18.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.