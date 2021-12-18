Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.92). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,553,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 250,252 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,639,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

