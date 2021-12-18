Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.24.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $277.24 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $234.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

