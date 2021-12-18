Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post sales of $314.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the lowest is $309.91 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $289.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on B. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of B traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 641,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5,159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

