Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 102,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,935. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $214.98 million, a PE ratio of 111.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

